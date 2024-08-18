Woman caused one-hour flight delay after refusing to put Louis Vuitton bag under seat

The woman was eventually forced off the plane (PA)

A stubborn passenger caused an hour-long delay to her flight's departure when she adamantly refused to stow her Louis Vuitton handbag beneath her seat.

The unnamed woman was eventually escorted off the aircraft, which subsequently took off late for its domestic journey within China.

Fellow passengers looked on in disbelief as she repeatedly ignored requests to move the designer accessory in line with take-off regulations, according to reports.

The airline involved in the kerfuffle has not been identified.

A video shared on Douyin shows her arguing with flight attendants before giving them the silent treatment and playing on her phone.

Eventually, the cabin crew had no choice other than to forcefully march her off the flight from Chongqing. Other passengers can be heard clapping as she was taken down the aisle.

Passengers are generally allowed to have their bags back on their laps after take off.

The woman did not relinquish the $3,000 (£2,300) fashion item, however, and might have to find an alternative method of transport if she ever wishes to leave town.

“The flight attendant did not insist on the rule for nothing,” said one commenter.

“The woman should value her safety and that of other passengers rather than the bag.”

Airlines all have their own rules about hand luggage on flights.

For British Airways, you can take two bags on board for free – so the website says – if they meet certain criteria.

For your personal bag, the maximum size is 23kg / 51lb and up to 40 x 30 x 15cm / 16 x 12 x 6in.

You are also allowed a cabin bag. This has a maximum size of 23kg / 51lb and up to 56 x 45 x 25cm / 22 x 18 x 10in.

