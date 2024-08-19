Woman charged with attempted murder following vehicle-pedestrian collision

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Golf Avenue at Mount Royal Avenue on Friday. (Darryl Murphy/CBC - image credit)

A 36-year-old woman is charged with attempted murder following a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in St. John's.

On Friday afternoon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a collision involving a grey Honda Civic and a pedestrian in the area of Golf Avenue at Mount Royal Avenue, according to a news release from the force Monday morning.

Police found a man with serious injuries lying in the roadway. The man was taken to the Health Sciences Centre, where he remains in hospital, police say.

The driver involved in the crash is believed to be a woman who is known to the injured man. She was arrested in St. John's on Saturday morning and was held in custody.

The accused will appear in provincial court with charges of attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at the scene of a collision.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage from the area of Golf Avenue in the lead-up to or following the collision to contact them

