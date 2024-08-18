Woman charged after pensioner dies of 'blunt force trauma' in Lewisham

A woman has been charged with murder after a pensioner died from “blunt force trauma” in Lewisham.

Habiba Naveed, 34, was charged on Friday with killing Christopher Brown, 72, after he was found dead in the early hours of Thursday at a house in Polsted Road.

“A post mortem examination found the cause of Christopher’s death to be blunt force trauma,” a Metropolitan Police statement read.

Naveed was arrested on Thursday and taken to a police station where she was charged.

A crime scene remains in place.

“We can confirm that the victim and the woman charged were known to each other and that no other persons are currently sought in connection with this incident,” the Met added.

Naveed is set to appear in court in connection with the incident.

Anyone who has information but has not yet spoken with police should call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 736/15AUG.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.