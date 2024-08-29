Woman charged after crash involving school bus and van, 4 children injured, troopers say
Woman charged after crash involving school bus and van, 4 children injured, troopers say
Woman charged after crash involving school bus and van, 4 children injured, troopers say
OTTAWA — The verdict in the sexual assault trial for former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson has been delayed until Sept. 16 after the judge said he needed more time to finish his decision.
The attorney for an 85-year-old white man who shot Ralph Yarl after the teenage Black honor student came to his Kansas City, Missouri, home by mistake has requested a psychological examination for his client, saying he believes the retired aircraft mechanic no longer understands the proceedings against him.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disbarred celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi was convicted Tuesday of embezzling tens of millions of dollars from his clients, including several with severe physical injuries and families of people killed in accidents.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An Alberta judge says evidence shows two men convicted for their roles at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta., were ready for a shootout with police.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcellus Williams thought the DNA evidence was enough to remove him from Missouri’s death row, perhaps even free him from prison. A decades-old mistake by a prosecutor’s office has kept his life hanging in the balance.
Jonathan Geisinger is the suspected getaway driver in a failed robbery attempt that left a man dead and a woman injured.
Six men from Florida were arrested after their getaway van crashed.
The Sean Strickland loss still remains Israel Adesanya's toughest pill to swallow, according to his head coach. Eugene Bareman praised middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2 MMA, 8-0 UFC) for submitting Adesanya (24-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) in the fourth round of th
“This feels like the safest spot in America, and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips,” one shopper said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Police in the suburbs of New York City made the first arrest under a new local law banning face masks, officials announced Tuesday.
Richard Cornelius faces new charges in connection with the brutal assault and death of Austin Turner
MONTREAL — Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday.
Two British crew members of the Bayesian, the superyacht that sank off Sicily last week, have been placed under investigation by the local prosecutor's office.
The decision would vastly shift the dominant interpretation of the Second Amendment.
The FBI has released new photos of the gun used to shoot Donald Trump during a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as well as the backpack and explosives the shooter had in his car at the rally. CNN intelligence analyst John Miller explains what we’ve learned from the new photo.
“From then on, I listened to everything he said and how everything had disgusting undertones of pure anger and hate. I’ve never been to a church since.”
“Mr. Jones’ lawsuit is pure fiction,” says Combs’ lawyer
Stephanie and Daniel Menard were last seen at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, local police said
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
In February 2022, an inspector with the City of Vancouver arrived at a business to find a sign outside reading "mushroom dispensary, psychedelics, coca leaf, kratom, peyote, LSD, DMT."Inside the Medicinal Mushroom Dispensary at 651 East Hastings St., the inspector saw a counter with a sign that said "Coca Leaf Café," with more signage advertising drinks and a warning that coca use can result in a positive drug test. Another sign read, "No minors."The inspector estimated that 90 to 95 per cent of