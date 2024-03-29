Woman charged in crash that killed 94-year-old in KU cancer center parking garage

A Kansas City, Kansas, woman faces a felony charge in relation to the death of a 94-year-old man killed Thursday in a hit-and-run crash at the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Westwood.

Kelsi Carmack, 24, is charged with failing to stop at an accident which resulted in death, a level 5 felony, court records filed Friday show.

Carmack is employed with University of Kansas Health.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. in the cancer center’s parking garage at 2650 Shawnee Parkway, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Booking and release report records from the sheriff’s office show Carmack was arrested around 1 p.m.

Details surrounding the crash have not yet been made available.

The sheriff’s office identified the man killed in the accident as William J. Ward of Leawood, Kansas.

In a news release, the University of Kansas Health said the crash involved one of its employees.

“We are dedicated to helping and healing patients, and so the news that this accident involved an employee is especially tragic to us on many levels,” hospital spokesperson Jill Chadwick said in a release.

Carmack is in custody on a $7,500 bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.