Woman charged with DWI after crash involving New Hampshire State Police cruiser in Wolfeboro

Associated Press

Austrian judges have ruled that a man who kept his daughter captive for 24 years, raped her thousands of times and fathered seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison, a court said Tuesday. The decision on Monday was the latest in a legal back-and-forth on Josef Fritzl's future. The state court in the town of Krems said in a statement that the 89-year-old can be moved as he no longer poses the kind of danger that requires keeping him in psychiatric detention.