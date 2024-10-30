Woman charged with hate crimes in July pepper spraying of Muslim Uber driver

A woman was indicted on several counts, including second and third-degree assault as a hate crime, for pepper spraying a 45-year-old Uber driver in an unprovoked attack in New York City earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Jennifer Guilbeault, 23, was charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment one count each of second-degree assault as a hate crime, third-degree assault as a hate crime, and second-degree aggravated harassment, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors accused Guilbeault of pepper spraying an Uber driver in an anti-Muslim attack on the Upper East Side in July.

According to the district attorney's office, the incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on July 31. The driver was in the process of completing a ride for Guilbeault and another passenger, who was sitting in the back of the vehicle.

The driver began praying in Arabic after he stopped at a red light at an intersection, the district attorney's office said. At that point, prosecutors said Guilbeault "lunged forward toward the driver’s seat, holding a can of pepper spray" and sprayed the driver in the face.

The driver experienced burning, redness, and pain because of the pepper spray and called 911 a few minutes after the attack, according to the district attorney's office. Guilbeault was arrested at the scene.

New York City television station, WPIX, reported in August that Guilbeault was arraigned on charges of assault and assault as a hate crime but denied that the attack was racially motivated.

"As alleged, Jennifer Guilbeault senselessly assaulted a Muslim Uber driver while he was just doing his job," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement Monday. "The victim is a hardworking New Yorker who should not have to face this type of hate because of his identity. Everyone is welcome to live and work in Manhattan."

Pepper spray attack caught on camera

The Uber driver, identified as Shohel Mahmud by several media outlets, told CBS New York and WPIX in August that he believed the incident was racially motivated and that he was working fewer hours after the attack out of fear for his safety.

Dash camera footage, obtained by local television stations, showed Guilbeault lunging forward and pepper spraying Mahmud in the eyes. Guilbeault then grabs Mahmud's arm, pulling him back as he tries to push her away.

Mahmud is seen unbuckling his seat belt and jumping out of the car but immediately returns as the vehicle moves. He then puts the car in park while the second passenger pulls Guilbeault back.

When the second passenger asked Guilbeault why she attacked the driver, Guilbeault allegedly responded, “he’s brown," according to the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY).

Nation's largest Muslim civil rights group condemns incident

CAIR-NY, a chapter of the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the U.S., said in a statement Tuesday that it "welcomed" the indictment of Guilbeault.

"We welcome the hate crime charges in this case and thank law enforcement authorities for sending a clear message that those who allegedly carry out bias-motivated attacks will face the consequences," CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher said in a statement.

Nasher noted the recent surge in anti-Muslim incidents across the country. According to CAIR, the organization documented 4,951 bias complaints nationwide between January and June this year — marking a 69% increase over the same period in 2023.

Earlier this year, CAIR reported that the organization received the "highest number of complaints it has ever received in its 30-year history" with 8,061 complaints documented in 2023. Nearly half of those complaints were reported in the last three months, following the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza in Oct. 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Muslim Uber driver case: Woman charged with multiple hate crimes