Woman Charged With Murder 2 Years After She Reported Roommate Missing

A Florida woman was arrested in Connecticut on Wednesday and accused of killing her roommate after reporting her missing two years ago, Orlando police announced.

Gisselle Victoria-Gonzalez, 42, was taken into custody on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and grand theft.

The charges come about two years after the disappearance of Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco, then 42.

Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco. Orlando Police Department

Medina-Pacheco was from the Dominican Republic and was in Orlando on an extended vacation, NBC affiliate WVIT reports. Victoria-Gonzalez reported Medina-Pacheco missing to Orlando police on Dec. 27, 2022 and stated that she had not seen her since Christmas.

During the course of her interview, detectives found a number of inconsistencies in Victoria-Gonzalez’s version of events, according to police. A search of their shared home also revealed “significant evidence” that a violent incident had occurred, but no suspect was named at the time.

Orlando police said that authorities had tracked Victoria-Gonzalez to her new home in Hartford, Connecticut after a “comprehensive investigation” and interviewed her again, before arresting her. Medina-Pacheco’s body has still not been located.

Victoria-Gonzalez is currently being held on $1 million bond and is awaiting extradition to Florida.

