Woman charged with murder of baby found in woodland 26 years ago

Woman charged with murder

A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a baby found in woodland 26 years ago.

Baby “Callum” was discovered close to the Gulliver’s World theme park in the Callands area of Warrington, Cheshire, in March 1998 and a murder investigation was launched.

Joanne Sharkey, of West Derby in Liverpool, was charged with murder on Monday.

The 54-year-old will appear in custody at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged over the baby’s death.

Detective Inspector Hannah Friend, of Cheshire Police’s Major Crime Review Team, said: “I understand that this is an extremely emotional case which has attracted a lot of attention over the past twenty-six years, however I would ask people not to speculate.

“Criminal proceedings are now active against Joanne Sharkey, and she has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

A man was arrested in July 2023 but has been released without charge, Cheshire Police said.