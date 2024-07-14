Woman charged with murder after human remains found

A woman has been charged with murder after human remains were found in the search for a missing person.

Maureen Rickards, 50, from Canterbury, was arrested on 11 July after police discovered the remains at a property in St Martin's Road in the city.

Kent Police said that while officers continue to confirm the identity of the body, the family of missing 65-year-old Jeremy Rickards has been informed.

Mr Rickards was reported missing on 5 July. He had not been seen since the beginning of June.

Ms Rickards has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on 15 July.

