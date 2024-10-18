Woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to son's death

CBC

A Lethbridge man who was accused of holding two women in his home and sexually assaulting them for days has been released from custody.Bernard Alonzo Gibson, 60, saw one set of charges stayed and pleaded guilty to lesser offences on the second set after the alleged victim died from unrelated causes. He was handed a sentence of 18 months, which he had already served at the time of his plea. In March 2023, Gibson was accused of confining a woman at his home for two days before she was able to esca