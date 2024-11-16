Woman and child dead after semi failed to stop at Manitoba intersection: police

ALTONA, Man. — A woman and a young girl are dead after police say the SUV they were in collided with a semi that failed to stop at a rural Manitoba intersection.

RCMP say they responded to the crash 13 kilometres west of Altona, Man. on Friday evening.

They say the semi, which was being driven by a 25-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was headed east on Provincial Road 201 and didn't stop when it reached Provincial Road 306.

The SUV's driver, a 35-year-old woman from the Rural Municipality of Rhineland, Man., died at the scene while her eight-year-old passenger died later in hospital.

The driver of the semi was transported to hospital where he was treated and released.

Police say charges are anticipated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press