Woman, child killed in head-on crash in Durham; 2 other children sent to hospital

A woman and a child under the age of five died in a head-on crash in Durham on Saturday night.

The collision involving two motor vehicles happened on Page Road, near Holloman Road, at around 8:37 p.m, the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

Police said Rodney Brower, 56, of Durham, was driving a black 2015 Infiniti QX60 northbound on Page Road when his car collided head-on with a blue 2008 Chevy Cobalt driven southbound by Sherri Walker, 35, of Durham.

Both were transported to a local hospital. Brower was treated for minor injuries; Walker was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Four passengers were in Walker’s car: three children under the age of five and one adult.

All occupants were transported to a local hospital as well, police said. One of the children was pronounced dead at the hospital; the remaining passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Investigator H. Henry at 919-560-4935, ext. 29449.