Woman and child rescued from stranded car in flood

Firefighters were called to a road near Melverley on New Year's Day [BBC]

A woman and a child have been rescued by firefighters after their car got stuck in flood water.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the Crosslanes to Argoed road at 19:46 GMT on New Year's Day and led the pair to safety.

A farmer later recovered their vehicle with his tractor.

The Environment Agency (EA) said water levels on the River Vyrnwy remained high in the Melverley and Maesbrook area and a flood warning, which means flooding is expected, was still in place there.

Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, were also issued for the River Severn in Shropshire following heavy rain

The EA said the flood water was not expected to rise further but would remain high for some time.

In Shrewsbury, the car parks in Frankwell were closed on Thursday and people visiting the town centre were advised by Shropshire Council to instead use buses or the park and ride service, or walk or cycle.

People planning to visit Theatre Severn for its pantomime were urged to park in the town's multi-storey car park on Raven Meadows instead.

