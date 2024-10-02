Woman, children injured after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating after a driver hit a number of pedestrians in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening. (David Donnelly/CBC - image credit)

A woman and a number of children are injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Wednesday, Toronto police and paramedics say.

The collision happened at Islington and Orrell avenues, north of Dundas Street W. Police were called to the scene at about 6:10 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 40s was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Paramedics said three children were also hit by the vehicle. One was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, while the other two were taken to hospital.

Police provided conflicting information, saying a child and a baby were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene, according to police.

Roads are closed in the area as police continue to investigate.