Woman Who Claims Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Raped Her at 13 Can Remain Anonymous in Lawsuit, Judge Rules

The woman, who filed the lawsuit underneath the pseudonym Jane Doe, alleges Combs and Jay-Z sexually assaulted her in 2000 when she was 13 years old

A woman who alleges Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs sexually assaulted her in 2000, when she was 13 years old, does not have to reveal her identity, a judge ruled on Thursday, Dec. 26.



The woman, who filed her lawsuit under the name Jane Doe, alleged she was raped after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty 24 years ago. She first sued Combs in October, and two months later amended her complaint, adding Jay-Z (whose legal name is Shawn Carter).

In response, Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a motion to strike the complaint, stating the filing should be dismissed if the accuser does not reveal her identity. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres denied the motion on Thursday.

"Carter’s lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client," wrote Judge Torres in her ruling, per court docs obtained by PEOPLE.

"The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it," Judge Torres added.

She noted that Jay-Z's attorney Spiro said he "intend[ed]" to "immediately" file the motion to strike the amended complaint but he failed to give Doe the required five days to respond.

"This is unacceptable," wrote Judge Torres.

PEOPLE reached out to Spiro for a comment but have not received a response at this time.

"The coordinated and desperate efforts to attack me as counsel for alleged victims are falling flat," Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing Jay-Z's accuser tells PEOPLE.

In Spiro's previous court filing, he urged the judge to require the woman to "reveal her identity if she wants to continue the lawsuit," the Associated Press reported.

Spiro wrote in part, “Mr. Carter deserves to know the identity of the person who is effectively accusing him — in sensationalized, publicity-hunting fashion — of criminal conduct, demanding massive financial compensation, and tarnishing a reputation earned over decades,” according to the AP.

On Dec. 13, the accuser acknowledged in an interview with NBC News that she "made mistakes" and her recollection of the incident has "inconsistencies." However, she stands by her allegations that Combs and Jay-Z allegedly raped her.

“You should always advocate for yourself and be a voice for yourself," the now 38-year-old woman told NBC News. "You should never let what somebody else did ruin or run your life. I just hope I can give others the strength to come forward like I came forward.”

PEOPLE reached out to a representative for Combs for comment.

