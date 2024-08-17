Woman confesses to fatal shooting

Latest Stories
- Miami Herald
Man who terrorized neighbors explodes at wife of victim during sentencing. He got life
It took seven corrections officers to drag Omar Rodriguez from the courtroom.
- People
12-Year-Old Girl Died After Parents Treated ‘Serious Life-Threatening’ Injuries with Smoothies, Say Police
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
- CBC
Man accused of sexually assaulting minor in Yellowknife claims he didn't know her age
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.The trial continued this week for a man accused of sexually assaulting an underage teenager in Yellowknife.John Robson, 60, and Alicia Moran, 30, both faced charges involving the 15-year-old victim. It's alleged that Moran arranged for Robson to have sex with the underage minor in exchange for money. Robson is charged with two counts of sexual assault an
- The Daily Beast
Who Is the ‘Ketamine Queen’ Who Allegedly Supplied Matthew Perry’s Lethal Dose?
Jasveen Sangha, the woman authorities have accused of supplying the ketamine that actor Matthew Perry died from using, is said to have had an extensive network for distributing the drug, but little is known about the woman police say is known as “the ketamine queen.”Sangha, according to the Department of Justice, which held a press conference about the investigation on Thursday, “took advantage of Mr. Perry by selling large amounts of ketamine to Mr. Perry over a two-week period in October of 20
- The Canadian Press
Jacob Hoggard now behind bars after appeal dismissed, lawyer says
TORONTO — Jacob Hoggard began serving his sentence Friday after Ontario's top court dismissed the Hedley frontman's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.
- PA Media: UK News
Woman ‘lost faith in everything’ after rape case dropped over ‘sexsomnia’ claims
Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott contacted police in 2017 after waking up and feeling that she had been raped while she slept.
- CBC
Man wanted for murder of Good Samaritan was a 'danger' to community, police: parole docs
One of the Edmonton men accused of murdering a Good Samaritan last week in a violent carjacking east of Calgary had just finished serving a prison sentence during which he was denied parole because of the danger he presented to the community and law enforcement, newly released documents show.Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, is wanted on second-degree murder warrants after Colin Hough, 45, was fatally shot at a rural intersection near Chestermere. In June, Strawberry finished serving a prison sentenc
- USA TODAY
Kansas City Chiefs player offers to cover $1.5M in stolen chicken wings to free woman
Chiefs player Chris Jones has offered to cover $1.5 million worth of chicken wings in order to free the former food service employee who stole them.
- The New York Times
‘Shoot Me Up With a Big One’: The Pain of Matthew Perry’s Last Days
On the day Matthew Perry died, his live-in personal assistant gave him his first ketamine shot of the morning at around 8:30 a.m. About four hours later, while Perry watched a movie at his home in Los Angeles, the assistant gave him another injection. It was only about 40 minutes later that Perry wanted another shot, the assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, recalled in a plea agreement that he signed. “Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry told Iwamasa, according to the agreement, and asked him to prepare h
- LA Times
'Kill him!': Video shows disturbing attack on deputy, fatal shooting in Riverside
New video shows a dramatic fight between a Riverside County sheriff's deputy and a man and woman before the deputy fatally shoots the woman.
- NextShark
Funeral held for Angelica Bravo as search for her missing children hits 5-week mark
The family of Angelica Bravo, a 28-year-old mother from Sacramento County, held her funeral at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Tuesday along with dozens of community members after she was found dead in the home of her ex-boyfriend, Camron Lee, on July 8. The cause of her death is still undetermined, and while Lee is not labeled a suspect by the Sacramento Police Department, he is believed to have taken Bravo’s two young children, Athena, 4, and Mateo, 2, who remain missing over five weeks later. Lee also has not been able to be located since Bravo’s death.
- Global News
1 dead, 1 injured after being shot at by 4 police officers outside home in Innisfil, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a police-involved shooting at an Innisfil, Ont. home following a call for a family dispute. The agency said there were reports of a family dispute and when officers arrived there was an “interaction” involving the two men outside of the home. Four officers fired their guns at the two 19-year-olds, the SIU said.
- CBC
Police charge man and woman following sexual assault in Amherstburg
A man and a woman are facing sexual assault charges following an incident in Amherstburg in July, Windsor police say.Police say the 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats. On July 20, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg. "Through investigation, officers learned that a woman was sexually assaulted by a male suspect and pr
- CNN
White woman found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm for fatally shooting Black neighbor amid dispute over kids playing
A Florida jury on Friday found a 60-year-old White woman guilty of manslaughter with a firearm for fatally shooting an unarmed Black mother during an ongoing dispute over children playing near her home.
- CBC
Calgary judge hands down 4-year sentence to 'reprehensible' fraudster who fled to U.S.
A Calgary fraudster arrested in Montana nine months after he fled Canada to avoid being sent to prison is heading to prison. Ronald James Aitkens, 70, was handed a four-year sentence by Justice Lloyd Robertson on Thursday for the offender's "deliberate and prolonged breach of trust.""The actions of the accused were reprehensible," wrote Robertson. Aitkens appeared in a Calgary courtroom in a blue, jail-issued jumpsuit and shackles, one week after he was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protec
- CNN
New Zealand to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the US
New Zealand is set to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the United States after the country’s justice minister gave the green light on Thursday.
- People
After Texas Mom Warns of Alleged Kidnapping Attempt on Her Kids, Police Say 'No Threat to the Public'
In an update from, police said all the individuals involved had been identified and that no arrest had been made
- People
Calif. Mom Mauled to Death by Dogs as Police Find 25 Great Danes ‘Running Loose’ Nearby
Davina Corbin was attacked by dogs in the early morning hours of Aug. 8
- People
1-Year-Old Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Father Allegedly Abducted Children and Crashed Car: Police
Police claim the suspect stabbed two people before fleeing the scene with his three children
- ABC News
Susan Lorincz, woman who fatally shot neighbor Ajike Owens through door, found guilty
Susan Lorincz, the Florida woman who fatally shot her neighbor Ajike "AJ" Owens through a closed door in June 2023, was found guilty Friday of first-degree felony manslaughter with a firearm. Judge Robert Hodges instructed Lorincz that she would be held in the Marion County jail without bond until her sentencing. Lorincz appeared to shrug her shoulders before she left the courtroom with correctional officers.