Woman convicted after she murdered 'generous’ victim with ‘brutal and violent attack’

Deka Omar will be sentenced next month (Metropolitan Police)

A woman has been found guilty of killing a 58-year-old in a “brutal and violent” attack which included stamping on and landing blows to her victim’s face.

Deka Omar, 24, was convicted for the murder of Susan Ioannou, 58, on Tuesday, after a re-trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Ms Ioannou’s body was found at a residential property on Church Street in Edmonton, north London, on February 21, 2022.

Investigations revealed that Omar had befriended Ms Ioannou and “preyed on her victim’s kind nature in order to fund her own drug addiction”, Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

It is unclear what exactly led to the attack which involved strangulation, stamping on Ms Ioannou and a number of heavy blows to her face.

Omar stole her phone before leaving the property.

Afterwards, she spoke to several people asking that they check on Ms Ioannou, telling them “something may have happened to her”.

Deka Omar was found guilty of murder at Snaresbrook Crown Court (Metropolitan Police)

After reviewing CCTV and witness reports, the Metropolitan Police arrested Omar on suspicion of murder on February 22 – she was charged about a year later.

Detective Inspector Jim Barry said: “Susan was kind and generous, supporting those around her, even though she had little.

“One of those she helped was Omar, who wanted more and violently killed Susan whilst she was in her place of safety, her home.

"I would like to thank Susan’s friends who helped throughout the investigation ensuring that she finally had justice.

“This verdict will bring some comfort to those who knew Susan, including her family, and I hope, reassure the public at large.

“Murder is not a common crime, but the effects on loved ones when a life is taken by violence are devastating.

“We will continue to work hard to get justice for the victims and their families and to make our city a safer place.”

Omar will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on April 5.