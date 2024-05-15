Woman in court over death of mobility scooter user

Neil Shadwick was found unresponsive in the car park of Tesco in Stroud [Google]

A woman accused of killing a disabled man who was robbed of his mobility scooter in a Tesco car park, has been remanded in custody.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, of no fixed address, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, charged with the manslaughter of Neil Shadwick.

Mr Shadwick died in hospital after being found unresponsive in the car park of a Tesco supermarket on Stratford Road, Stroud, on 22 January 2023.

Ms Hawkins will appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 14 June.

Mr Shadwick, 63, was found without his mobility scooter, which he used as his mode of transport.

He died in hospital later on the same day.

Ms Hawkins appeared via videolink and spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth.

Miguel Blanco, defending, did not apply for bail.

Presiding justice, Julia Hurrell, told Ms Hawkins: "I hope you have understood and heard everything that has been said.

"We are going to send this charge of manslaughter against you to the crown court as this is not something that can be dealt with at the magistrates' court.

"You will be remanded into custody."

