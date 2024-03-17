Woman crossing continents on her bike for charity

Esme Moore has been training for the challenge in Cheddar Gorge

A 27-year-old is cycling from the UK to Singapore in aid of a charity which helped her after she tried to take her own life.

Esme Moore, from Somerset, will set off from her home in Shipham on Monday before arriving 20,000 km (12,427 miles) away in Singapore in 2025.

With just her bike, tent, stove, and a few necessities, she hopes to complete the journey within 10 to 15 months, raising funds for the charity Body & Soul.

Ms Moore said: "The road to recovery isn't straight, there are uphill's and downhills... I'm sure you can draw some parallels between this and my ride."

She said she wants to take on this solo challenge to shine a light on the work carried out by the mental health charity and help others who feel they have nowhere to turn.

"I feel incredibly indebted to Body & Soul and incredibly thankful for everything that they gave me," she said.

Ms Moore will cycle from London to Somerset this weekend before heading to Dover to catch the ferry to Calais

"Two years ago I was in a very dark place. On 1 March 2022, I attempted to take my own life," she said.

"It has been a bumpy road to recovery, but I am incredibly thankful to everyone who has supported me.

"While my friends and family have been absolute rocks in my life, it is the incredible work of Body & Soul which I want to highlight.

"With their support, I have built a life worth living. I have goals and ambitions, and I have a hopeful outlook on life once more.

"Two years ago, I never thought I could recover to this point."

'You are not alone'

For most of her journey, Ms Moore will be alone but is inviting anyone who wishes to join her for parts of the challenge along the way.

Her route will take her across European mountains and a variety of Asian countries, including China and Kazakhstan.

“Time alone is something I’ve struggled with in the past, but it’s definitely part of the challenge for me," she said.

"It’s something that makes it more special and more mentally challenging, but it’s an opportunity to get to know people and engage with what’s out there along the way.”

Story continues

She added that she now has the confidence to "get through" the ups and downs of recovery.

"For those this story feels close to, please speak up and chase the help you need," she said.

"Quite literally, you are not alone. You can make it through."

More on this story

Related internet links