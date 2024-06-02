Woman Who Dated Serial Killer Realized Later He Was Drugging Her Repeatedly: 'Oh My God, I Can't Wake Up'

Sherry Hopson had no idea Bruce Lindahl was a serial killer, but she did notice dangerous red flags

Jose M. Osorio/Getty Bruce Lindahl

Living in the typically quiet Chicago suburbs, Bruce Lindahl kept many secrets, including from a woman he dated.

Sherry Hopson had no idea the man she was dating was a serial killer. But she did begin to notice startling behaviors from Lindahl during their time together.

Hopson tells the story of her encounters with Lindahl on the newest episode of People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer.

Lindahl, the killer at the center of the episode, “Surviving the Handsome Devil,” is known to have killed at least four people, though the true number could be much higher. Lindahl, who died in 1981 after murdering an 18-year-old man, also committed multiple sexual assaults.

One of the first red flags Hopson noticed during her time with Lindahl was his anger, which she talks about in a clip from the show shared with PEOPLE.

“Bruce would get angry very easily whenever I said no,” Hopson recalls. “He had a temper on him, a very, very quick temper.”

Hopson recounts one incident in which she found another woman’s earring in Lindahl’s car and confronted him about it.

“He took it out of my hand and he said, ‘It’s my sister’s earring,’” Hopson says. “And he rolled down the window and threw it out.”

Hopson was surprised that Lindahl would throw away an earring he claimed belonged to his sister, and says he shot back that his sister “didn’t need it.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage, and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

There were other alarming signs.

“Sexually, he got a little rough,” Hopson says. “There were times where I woke up and never remembered falling asleep. “And I'd wake up and I'd be late for work and a couple of times I'd be really groggy and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can't wake up.’”



Lindahl responded by telling her not to worry, that it would wear off.

“Now I look back at that and think, the guy drugged me and I didn’t know,” Hopson says.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer airs Sunday, June 2 at 9/8c on ID and streaming on Max.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.