Woman dead after apparent stabbing in Mississauga

A woman has died after an apparent stabbing in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

There were reports of a disturbance and possible fighting around Glen Erin Drive and Windwood Drive, Peel police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A woman was taken to hospital, Peel paramedics said. She was later pronounced dead in what appears to be stabbing, police said.

One man is in custody, police said.

Police are expected to speak to the media on Saturday evening.