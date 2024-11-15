Woman dead after fire in Vanier

A woman in her 50s died after a fire in a home on Deschamps Avenue on Thursday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Gabrielle Huston/CBC - image credit)

A woman is dead following a fire on Deschamps Avenue in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood Thursday night, police said.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a home around 9 p.m.

A spokesperson for Ottawa paramedics told Radio-Canada a woman in her 50s was found in critical condition and taken to hospital. A mattress was on fire when emergency crews arrived, the spokesperson said.

Police said the woman later died. They have not released her name.

Police and fire officials are investigating along with the province's fire marshal and chief coroner's office. Police said there's no evidence at this point of anything suspicious.