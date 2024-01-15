Woman Dead, Multiple Injured After Ramming Attack in Israeli City

Two Palestinian men from the West Bank were arrested after killing one woman and injuring at least 17 others in a rampage attack in the Israeli city of Ra’anana on Monday, January 15, Israel Police said.

In a video statement from the scene of the attack, commander of the Kfar Saba police station, Sen. Sharon Manor, said the men stole vehicles from a car wash and used them to strike civilians, including people at a bus stop. At least one of the men then exited one vehicle and stole another, they said.

Several victims had stab wounds, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national ambulance service.

A woman in her 70s who was wounded later died of her injuries at the nearby Meir Medical Center, according to Israeli media citing hospital officials. Magen David Adom, Israel’s national ambulance service, said a 34-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were in serious condition and were being treated at the same hospital.

Both men were arrested with the help of other security agencies, police said.

Police named the suspects as 44-year-old Mahmoud Zidat and his nephew, 25-year-old Ahmed Zidat, both from Bani Naim, a Palestinian town east of Hebron in the West Bank, according to Haaretz and the Times of Israel. Credit: Israel Police via Storyful