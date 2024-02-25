A woman is dead and a second woman is seriously hurt after a crash involving light rail late Saturday night in central Phoenix. Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 20th and Washington streets just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving light rail.
A teenager is dead and a second teen is hurt after an early morning crash in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 43rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle striking a tree. When officers arrived, they found two teens in the vehicle.