Woman dead in single-vehicle rollover

One woman is dead and two others people were injured in a single vehicle collision in Lanark County Saturday afternoon, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said the rollover occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday near Black Creek and Loves roads.

A 41-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other people in the vehicle, a 68-year-old woman and 66-year-old man, both sustained minor injuries and were transported to the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital, police told CBC.

Police believe heavy snowfall and road conditions contributed to the crash, but it's still under investigation.

OPP closed the roads for several hours Saturday, but the roads in the area were reopened by 11 p.m.

The area where the crash occurred is approximately 100 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.