Woman dead after suffering cardiac event outside burning Kansas City home

A woman is dead after suffering a cardiac event on the scene of a house fire in Kansas City Monday.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 5400 block of North Cypress Ave., where a mattress was on fire in the living room of a home.

The fire was put out relatively quickly, said Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, a spokesperson for KCFD. When firefighters arrived, they found a woman in cardiac arrest in the front yard.

Firefighters performed CPR until the woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two more people were evacuated from the house and suffered smoke inhalation, Hopkins said. One was also taken to a local hospital.

First responders have not yet determined when the woman’s cardiac event started, Hopkins said, and whether that had anything to do with the cause of the fire.

KCFD’s bomb and arson unit will investigate the fire, Hopkins said.