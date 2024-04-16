Woman dead and two hospitalised after ‘ingesting a drink’ at retreat near Ballarat

Victoria police say they believe the woman became ill and later died after ingesting a drink at a retreat on Fraser Street in Clunes. Photograph: James Ross/AAP

A woman has died and two other people have been taken to hospital after police say they consumed a drink at a retreat near the regional Victorian city of Ballarat on Saturday.

A police spokesperson confirmed that Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit detectives were investigating the of a woman in Clunes, north of Melbourne, on 13 April.

“It is believed a woman was at a retreat on Fraser Street when she became ill after ingesting a drink about 12pm,” the spokesperson said.

“The 53-year-old Ringwood North woman died at the scene.

“Two other people were taken to hospital for observation.”

More to come.