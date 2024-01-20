Woman who died after fall from van in Wakefield named as Leah Senior

Photograph: West Yorkshire police

A woman who died after falling from a moving van in Wakefield has been named by police as Leah Senior.

Senior, 27, from Huddersfield, was seen falling from a white Transit van on Denby Dale Road on Wednesday evening.

A 25-year-old man from Kirklees was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving offences. He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Police have urged anyone who was in the area of Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20pm and 8.40pm who saw or has footage of the incident or who saw the white Transit van before the incident to get in touch with them.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact West Yorkshire police.