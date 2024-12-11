Woman who died of stroke had 'suboptimal' care

Janet Saxon, right, died after she suffered a stroke [Family Photo]

An 80-year-old woman who died after a stroke received "suboptimal" care at the mental health unit where she was being treated, a coroner has concluded.

Janet Saxon was admitted to the Tawel Fan ward at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, in Denbighshire, five months before it was closed amid allegations of mistreatment of patients in 2013.

Coroner David Lewis said at a Ruthin inquest on Wednesday it was unclear whether the standard of care had played a part in her death.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board has been approached for comment.

Mrs Saxon, from Prestatyn, in Denbighshire, was referred to the hospital in early July 2013 with depression and anxiety and was found on the ward on 15 July, having suffered a stroke.

She was transferred to intensive care where she died.

She had a number of underlying conditions, including diabetes, which increased the stroke risk.

Mr Lewis said it was "no surprise" the standard of record keeping was unsatisfactory.

"An incomplete picture was available to court and experts cannot say how her condition changed between admission and the stroke," he said.

Recording a narrative conclusion Mr Lewis said the standard of care and the records of it, "fell below what was regarded as acceptable, but it is not clear to me that departure from standards made a difference to [the] outcome".

"Janet Saxon died as result of a stroke whilst on Tawel Fan ward," he said.

"The evidence disclosed suboptimal care and treatment, but it did not reveal whether it affected the outcome."

Speaking after the inquest Mrs Saxon's daughter, Tina Cox, said she and her family were "in limbo".

"I know there was lack of care, but nothing's been done about it," she said.

"I was hoping for closure today, but I don't think it ever will be closed.

"We've always said a public inquiry is needed, because it's been a big scandal.

"I think eventually it will come out."