Woman dies after backing into a plane propeller while taking photograph

Amanda Gallagher, 37, ran her own photography business, and would take pictures of skydiving (@picture_panda/Instagram)

A Kansas photographer has died after she backed into a plane’s propeller while taking pictures at an airfield.

Amanda Gallagher, 37, owned her own photography company, AG Photography, and would capture pictures of others’ skydiving experiences, as well as taking photos of her travels around the US, and portraits of people.

On Saturday (26 October) around 2.40pm, Gallager was taking photos at an an airfield just outside of Wichita when she “made contact with a grounded and stationary, but stilling running plane” and was critically injured, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gallager was transported to hospital by emergency services, where she was later pronounced dead due to her serious injuries.

Air Capital Drop Zone, a Kansas-based skydiving company, said on Monday that Gallagher was booked as an observer to take photos while on one of its flights.

“After the airplane landed, for unknown reasons, as the next group of jumpers were boarding, she moved in front of the wing, a violation of basic safety procedures,” the statement said, NBC reports.

“With her camera up to shoot photos as she did so, she stepped back slightly moving toward and into the spinning propeller.”

The incident took place at Cook Airfield in Kansas, USA (Google Maps)

Cook Airfield, a privately-owned airport in Kansas where the incident took place, confirmed the fatality on Facebook, adding that their “hearts go out to the family and friends after a tragic accident with an airplane propeller”.

“I wasn’t there when it happened, so I will not speculate on what could have or should have happened differently,” the airfield wrote.

“Just please keep her family, her friends and her Air Capital Drop Zone family in your prayers and thoughts.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for Gallagher’s funeral expenses. The fundraising page described her death as a “very sad accident” and that she was “doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures”.

“Amanda Gallagher was kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out,” the page reads. “She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the US National Transportation Safety Board are both looking into the incident.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast