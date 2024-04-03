Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit with Omaha police officers

CBC

Friends are remembering one of three people killed in a Milton car crash on the weekend as a man with a "big personality," who made others laugh and supported his family financially.Mousawar Ahmed, 26, the driver of one vehicle in the crash, was headed to work when the collision happened at the intersection of Sixth Line and Derry Road early Saturday, according to family friend Arwa Amir.Ahmed was a security screening officer at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, Amir told CBC Toronto on M