Woman dies after being set on fire on NYC subway

Police were called to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue Station in Brooklyn after a woman on a subway car was set on fire [Getty Images]

A man has been arrested in New York in connection with the death of a woman who was set on fire on a subway train in Brooklyn.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the incident on Sunday as "one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being".

She said the woman was on a stationary F train to Brooklyn when she was approached by a man who used a lighter to ignite her clothing.

The victim died at the scene, she said, adding that the suspect had been arrested following a tip-off from a group of high school students as he rode the subway later on Sunday.

Police said the woman, who has not been named, was in a subway carriage at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn at about 07:30 local time (12:30 GMT) when a man approached her.

Officers said she was "motionless" when she was set on fire, but detectives were still establishing whether the victim was asleep.

There was no interaction before the attack, police said, adding that they did not believe the two people knew each other.

The man got off the train as police officers on patrol in the station rushed to the fire.

"Officers were on patrol on an upper level of that station, smelled and saw smoke and went to investigate," Ms Tisch said.

"What they saw was a person standing inside the train car fully engulfed in flames."

Police are still working to identify the victim and the motive for the attack.

Officers responded with fire extinguishers, but the victim died at the scene [Getty Images]

"Unbeknownst to the officers who responded, the suspect had stayed on the scene and was seated on a bench on the platform just outside the train car," Ms Tisch added.

She explained police were then able to get a "very clear, detailed" look at the man from the responding officers' body worn cameras.

The images were disseminated by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Later, three high school-aged New Yorkers called 911 to report they recognised the suspect on another train, Ms Tisch told reporters.

The man was then located after officers boarded the train and walked through the subway carriages.

He was arrested at Herald Square station - which is located in near to the Empire State Building in Manhattan.

The man, who was not publicly identified, emigrated from Guatemala to the US in 2018, the NYPD's Joseph Gulotta said.

He was found with a lighter in his pocket, Ms Tisch said.

"I want to thank the young people who called 911 to help," the police commissioner added.

"They saw something, they said something and they did something."

Police said the incident happened at 07:30 local time [Getty Images]

