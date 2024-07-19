Woman dies being struck in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was fatally struck in the area of Queen Street East and Sackville Street on Thursday. (David Donnelly/CBC - image credit)

A woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle downtown on Thursday, Toronto police say.

The collision happened in the area of Queen Street East and Sackville Street. Police were called to the area at about 5:50 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they took the woman with critical injuries to a trauma centre, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver remained on the scene.

Queen Street East is closed eastbound from Parliament Street and westbound from Sackville Street.