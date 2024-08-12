Woman dies in Charlottetown accident linked to medical emergency

Charlottetown police were assisted by the fire department, Island EMS and others. (Jane Robertson/CBC - image credit)

A 78-year-woman died Saturday when the driver of the SUV she was in "suffered a medical emergency" and lost control of the vehicle, Charlottetown police said in a news release Monday.

The SUV was travelling southbound on Riverside Drive in Charlottetown at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver failed to negotiate a roundabout and collided with a utility pole, police say.

The woman who died at the scene was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver and another passenger were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with undetermined injuries.

Charlottetown police, the city's fire department and Island EMS responded to the call.

"We also wish to thank an off-duty nurse, other citizens that stopped to assist, and an on-duty RCMP officer for providing assistance on scene," the police news release said.

The busy area was blocked to traffic for some time to allow the Charlottetown Police collision reconstructionist to analyze the scene.

Hundreds of customers lost power because of the utility pole that was damaged.