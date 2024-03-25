Woman dies after falling out of vehicle on I-90 in Cleveland

Associated Press

A girl died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after she entered a Los Angeles County sheriff’s station and grabbed a deputy’s gun, the department said. The incident was the first time in at least five years where someone shot themselves with an on-duty deputy's gun, officials said. Sunday's shooting came after the girl’s foster parent called authorities to their home around 7:25 p.m., saying the girl was suffering from a mental health crisis.