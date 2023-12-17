Woman dies after fast-moving car crashes into a cinder-block wall in Placer County

The California Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Sunday morning after a car crashed into a cinder-block wall.

The crash was reported about 1:18 a.m. on eastbound Douglas Boulevard, heading toward Seeno Avenue in Auburn. A Placer County sheriff’s sergeant witnessed the 2014 Honda Accord traveling about 130 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to the CHP Auburn office.

CHP officers said the 28-year-old female driver from Cameron Park lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over before hitting an electrical box and the wall.

Officers are still investigating to learn more about what led up the fatal crash.

CHP said vehicle malfunction was not suspected and the woman was wearing a seat belt.

It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.