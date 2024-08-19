Woman dies and girl, 17, injured in Manchester triple stabbing

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 40s died and two others were left fighting for their lives in hospital after a horror stabbing in Manchester.

A girl, 17, and man, 64, suffered serious stab wounds at the home on Banard Road in Gorton near Longsight on Sunday.

They remain in hospital with life-changing injuries, Manchester Police said on Monday.

The woman in her 40s died at the scene.

Police responded after numerous calls from the public.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody ahead of being interviewed by detectives.

A scene cordon remains in place as detectives speak to witnesses. Early indication suggests the suspect was known to the victims and it is being treated as an isolated incident, police said.

Detective Superintendent Toby Facey said: “We understand that the local community and further afield across Greater Manchester will be rightly shocked and concerned after waking up and hearing this tragic news this morning.

“Our thoughts remain with those affected and their loved ones at this difficult time. We are doing all we can to support them.

“Within minutes of the call being made, our officers were at the scene and an arrest had been made.

“An investigation has been launched and we are in the very early stages of our enquiries. We have had detectives on the ground who have been working throughout the night trying to get to the bottom of what has happened and why.

“Local officers will remain in the area making enquiries, as well as an increased number of highly visible patrols. If you have any concerns, please speak to them.

“We are appealing for any information; we would like to speak to anyone who had witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“We are also interested in speaking to anyone who was in the surrounding area near to Barnard Road at around 11pm and have any dashcam footage, this might be a help for us in piecing together what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3371 of 18/08/2024 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.