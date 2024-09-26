Woman dies after hitting raised center median on her motorcycle in south Lenexa

A woman was killed in a crash when she lost control while driving a motorcycle in south Lenexa Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a lone motorcycle around 9:40 p.m. in the 11200 block of Strang Line Road. A 23-year-old woman was taken by an ambulance to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman with the Lenexa Police Department, said in an email that the victim was riding with a friend, who was on another motorcycle. The other motorcycle did not appear to be involved in the crash, Chavez said.

The victim was driving south on Strang Line Road when the motorcycle drifted into the raised center median, causing it to lose control, preliminary investigation by police indicates, Chavez said.

Officers found the victim in the median and the motorcycle partially in the median and in a lane of traffic. The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Chavez said.

Police were still investigating the crash Thursday.