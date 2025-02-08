Woman dies in horror crash between car and bus in east London

A woman has died after her car collided with a bus in east London on Saturday morning.

The horror crash happened on Lea Bridge Road near the junction of Clapton Road, in Hackney, just before 7am today.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman driving the car was rushed to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

Police said no other injuries were reported and enquiries into the incident continue. Road closures also remain in place.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at approximately 06:50hrs on Saturday, 8 February to reports of a car in collision with a bus in Lea Bridge Road, near the junction of Clapton Road, E5.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended.

"The driver of the car, a woman, was taken to hospital for treatment – she sadly died there a short time later.

"No reports of any other injuries. Road closures remain in place. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

"Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or 'X' @MetCC and quote CAD1388/8Feb."