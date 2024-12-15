Woman dies after triple shooting in London as police launch murder probe

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was killed and a man was left in a critical condition following a triple shooting in north-west London (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Describing the incident as a “heinous act of violence”, the Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 9.15pm on Saturday night to Gifford Road in Brent.

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, both in their 30s were also injured. One is in hospital in a critical condition while the second man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

A man, who lives near the scene of the fatal shooting, described the incident as “pandemonium”.

The local resident, who did not wish to be named, said he was inside the River of Life Elim Pentecostal Church on Gifford Road, which is behind the police cordon, on Saturday night.

“I was inside the church and someone came in and said there had been a shooting,” he said. “I looked outside and it was pandemonium.”

Another neighbour, who lives on Creukhorne Road, said they heard five gun shots in a row on Saturday night.

Superintendent Tony Josephs, from the North West Command Unit, which covers Brent, said: “This is a truly shocking incident and I understand the concern this will cause the local community and those across London.

“I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night and identify whoever was responsible for this heinous act of violence.

“If you were in or around Gifford Close at the time of the shooting, or have any information about who was responsible, please get in contact with us. A family has been left devastated and we need to work together to provide them with answers.”

Seven officers and a team from the Met’s forensic services crime scene investigation unit were at the scene on Sunday morning.

Road closures remained in place, with the junction of Gifford Road and Creukhorne Road cordoned off by police.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC, quoting CAD7137/14Dec. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.