Woman and two children found dead after being seen in distress in Sydney river

Police and SES volunteers search for two missing children at Floyd Bay boat ramp in Lansvale, Sydney. Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

A woman and two children have died after being seen in distress in waters in Sydney’s south-west.

Emergency services were called to a boat ramp at Floyd Bay on the Georges River in Lansvale on Saturday morning after a woman and two children were seen in the water in distress.

New South Wales police said “a short time later a woman was pulled from the water, however she was unable to be revived”.

An extensive search was carried out for the two children, involving multiple agencies including police, marine area command, PolAir and the State Emergency Service.

Police confirmed on Saturday afternoon that three bodies had been recovered in Lansvale. Guardian Australia understand the further two bodies were the missing children.

Police will provide more details on the incident later on Saturday.

A report on the woman’s death will be prepared for the coroner.