Woman dies after vehicle strikes parked semi-trailer in Gracefield
A woman in her 20s is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Gracefield, Que., provincial police say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash on rue Principale at around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
According to initial information, the driver of a vehicle struck a parked semi-trailer, Const. Élizabeth Marquis-Guy told Radio-Canada.
The woman was a passenger in the moving vehicle, Marquis-Guy said.
The driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was arrested on suspicions of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death, police said.
As of Saturday afternoon no charges had been filed against him.