Woman dies after vehicle strikes parked semi-trailer in Gracefield

Quebec police investigate a fatal crash in Gracefield, Que., on Sept. 28, 2024 that killed a woman in her 20s. (David Bates/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A woman in her 20s is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Gracefield, Que., provincial police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash on rue Principale at around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

According to initial information, the driver of a vehicle struck a parked semi-trailer, Const. Élizabeth Marquis-Guy told Radio-Canada.

The woman was a passenger in the moving vehicle, Marquis-Guy said.

The driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was arrested on suspicions of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death, police said.

As of Saturday afternoon no charges had been filed against him.