Woman dies weeks after she and family struck by driver in Toronto

Toronto police are pictured here at the scene of the now-fatal collision on Oct. 2. (CBC - image credit)

A woman has died after she and her family were struck while walking in Etobicoke last month, Toronto police say.

The 39-year-old suffered critical injuries when she was struck at a crosswalk in the Islington Avenue and Finchley Road area on Oct. 2, police said in a news release.

The driver also hit a 45-year-old man and the couple's three children — two girls ages four and one, and a one-month old boy. All five members of the family were taken to hospital.

According to police, a 77-year-old woman was driving westbound on Finchley, when she made a left turn to go south on Islington.

The family was in the crosswalk, heading east on Islington, when she struck them, police said.

Police said the driver remained on scene and spoke with investigators.

Traffic services officers are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dashboard camera video is urged to contact traffic services.

