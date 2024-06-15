Woman dies in west Baltimore dog attack
A woman attacked by stray dogs Friday night in west Baltimore has died, police said. City police said officers were called to the 2000 block of North Pulaski Street, blocks away from Mondawmin Mall, for a dog bite. Police said officers were told that two dogs attacked a woman in her 50s. She died from her injuries. Two other people were also bitten and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said one officer discharged their firearm, striking one of the dogs. Another dog was detained.