Woman discusses healthcare journey weeks after Scripps-Anthem deal fails
It’s been 16 days after the deadline for negotiations between Scripps Health and Anthem Blue Cross passed.
It’s been 16 days after the deadline for negotiations between Scripps Health and Anthem Blue Cross passed.
The Barrie, Ont.-born writer says she's visiting the hospital every two weeks to get blood taken from her body, which is storing too much iron.
One of the province’s medical officers of health, Dr. Emil Prikryl, says there are a lot of viruses circulating right now. As the CBC’s Leila Beaudoin reports, people are looking for relief from their symptoms, and wondering when coughing won’t be an all-too-common sound.
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.
A new report suggests that a diagnosis of obesity should depend on patients' individual health — not their Body Mass Index. Here's why BMI is outdated.
The Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, where she received cancer treatment
A North York neighbourhood came together to remember 13-year-old Tyler Cohen-Wallace, who lost his battle with a rare disorder after years of care at Sick Kids Hospital in November. Now, his family and friends are honouring his memory. Tyler Cheese has the story.
"He says I don’t understand his brain; I say he doesn’t understand our budget."
With long waits for ultrasounds and MRIs, some Nova Scotians are paying to get care sooner at private clinics. But Ottawa says those services should be publicly funded and it's punishing Nova Scotia for allowing patients to pay. Taryn Grant has the story.
A judge dismisses the case against an 11-year-old charged in the carjacking and murder of a 64-year-old man.
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced Tuesday she is in remission, months after completing chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer that she disclosed to the world nearly a year ago.
Rare Disease Day is recognized every 28th (or sometimes 29th) day of February, and there are approximately 30 million reasons why.
New genetic research shows why some people develop deadly Huntington's disease earlier than others. The findings could lead to better treatments.
A South Carolina woman says the state's abortion bill complicated her treatment following a miscarriage.
Two-thirds of Americans say the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare's CEO should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Updated vaccines, proper hygiene and staying home when you're sick can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses this fall and winter.
The Princess of Wales made a public visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital today, where it was revealed that she had her own cancer treatment.
From groundbreaking immunotherapies to advanced targeted treatments, oncology is set to make historic ...
A Saskatchewan woman wants popular resorts to show basic decency after she says she was pressured to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to receive medical help at one in Mexico.
Red 3 is a synthetic colored dye that’s used to give foods a vibrant red color. Here's what it's in.
She died surrounded by her family.