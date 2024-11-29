Mother on e-bike who died after being 'rammed by 4x4' named as Alana Armstrong

A woman who was killed when the e-bike she was riding on was rammed by a 4x4 has been named as mother-of-one Alana Armstrong.

A murder investigation has been launched following the collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley, at around 8pm on Tuesday.

A man, aged in his 20s, was driving the bike while Ms Armstrong, 25, was riding on the back.

Derbyshire Constabulary said a dark-coloured 4x4 had been following them, along with a second e-bike, moments before.

The vehicle, believed to be a Land Rover Discovery, then rammed their e-bike, knocking the pair off, before driving away.

Ms Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was rushed to hospital and later had his leg amputated below the knee.

Two people, a man and a woman, both in their 30s from the Skegby area of Nottinghamshire, were arrested but were later released without charge.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw a dark-coloured Land Rover Discovery, believed to have been manufactured between 2004 and 2009, in and around the Pleasley area before 8pm on Tuesday to get in touch.

The vehicle was last seen in Rowthorne Lane where it turned right on to the A617 towards New Houghton, detectives said.

A man was said to have been driving the vehicle while a woman was in the passenger seat.

Read more UK news:

Woman and two teens jailed for murder

Russian spies in love triangle were to be used in 'honeytrap'

More than 28,000 rail fare evasion prosecutions quashed

Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, said: "Alana was just 25 - and a mum to a six-year-old boy.

"Her little boy, along with her wider family, will never get the chance to see her again, hug her again, spend Christmas together, or celebrate all those milestones. My thoughts, as well as those of the whole force and community, are with them at this time."

The force said detectives had been working "non-stop" on the investigation, including conducting house-to-house enquiries and scouring CCTV in the area.

Chief Sup Kirby added: "We have already received a significant amount of information from the public and I want to thank everyone who has come forward already to help our investigation.

"However, I know that there is more information out – and there are people who know who the person responsible is...

"Finally - I want to return to Alana. As an officer, as a member of the local community, and as a father, I am devastated for her little boy, her family, and her friends and we will do all we can to find those responsible."