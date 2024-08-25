Woman fighting for life in hospital after Notting Hill Carnival stabbing

A 32-year-old woman stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival is in a life threatening condition in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was one of three victims who were stabbed at the west London event on Sunday.

A 29-year-old man was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the condition of a 24-year-old man remains unknown, the force said on Sunday night.

The Met said it had issued a section 60 order following the stabbings, which gives officers greater search powers to prevent further violence.

A police spokesman said: “Hundreds of thousands of people came to Notting Hill Carnival today to enjoy a fantastic celebration.

“Our officers have been on duty working to keep them safe as part of a very carefully planned policing operation.

“Regrettably, a minority came to commit crime and engage in violence.”

Thousands of people crowded the streets - Anadolu

Police have made 90 arrests across the carnival, including for possession of an offensive weapon, assaults on an emergency worker and possession with intent to supply drugs.

Arrests have also been made for assault, theft, sexual offences, possession of drugs and robbery.

Fifteen officers have also been assaulted, the force said.



The carnival is Europe’s biggest street party and is billed by organisers as “the greatest community-led event on the planet”.



Around a million people are expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend, with about 7,000 officers on duty across the celebrations.

Notting Hill is the largest street carnival in Europe and a community-led celebration of Caribbean history and culture - Shutterstock

Participants taking part in the Children's Day Parade - PA

The police said the order also gives officers the power to demand the removal of face coverings being used to conceal a person’s identity and anyone refusing can be arrested.



Earlier on Sunday, the streets of west London came alive with colour, costumes, dancing and music and thousands of revellers enjoyed the celebrations.



During Sunday’s Children and Families’ Day youngsters were dancing in the streets along the parade route wearing bright and intricate costumes.



The annual celebration of Caribbean heritage, arts and culture has been running for more than 50 years.



The main parade is held on Monday, described by organisers as the climax of the carnival with “party vibes”.



Mike Neville, a retired Scotland Yard detective chief inspector, alleged that officers are hesitant to make arrests for fear of being called racist.