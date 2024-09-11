Woman files suit, says she was injured by bullet fragments during KC police training

A Kansas City woman filed a lawsuit against the Kansas City Police Department this week, saying she was injured by bullet fragments during a 2022 firearms training course conducted without helmets.

According to the lawsuit filed Monday, Alijandra Rios, 28, said the injury took place at the start of the training session, which was conducted while she attended the Kansas City Police Department Regional Policy Academy on Aug. 10, 2022.

The lawsuit filed in Clay County states that course attendees were given loaded firearms and brought into a concrete room.

Rios said another member of the training course discharged his weapon while trying to take it out of his holster, and that when his gun went off, bullet fragments struck her in the head.

According to Rios, KCPD did not provide course attendees with protective headgear, though she was wearing protective eyewear at the time.

The Kansas City Police Department was not immediately available to comment on the pending litigation Tuesday night. Attorneys for Rios were also not immediately available Tuesday night.

Rios’ lawsuit accuses the department of negligence in bringing armed people into close contact without training or proper protective equipment. She will seek a jury trial.