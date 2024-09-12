Woman Finds Her Own Brother’s Remains Just Yards from Fatal Car Crash That Occurred 3 Months Prior

“My brother was right here. If they would have searched they would have found my brother," Katie Lewis said

Morgan County Sheriff's Office/X photo from Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama)

The body of an Alabama man who went missing in late May was recently found by one of his relatives on Monday, Sept. 2.

On May 30, Kody Martin was reported missing. At the time, the only thing police had to go on was that his car was found after it crashed into a telephone pole. Martin had not been seen or heard from since, and no solid leads turned up, his sister, Katie Lewis told WAFF recently.

She alleged that police dropped the ball investigating her brother's disappearance.

“Honestly, I never want to drive down this road again,” Lewis said of County Road 55 in Cullman. “It’s just unfair that he had to sit here for three months.”

Investigators and Coroner Jeff Chunn have responded to HWY 55 in the Cole Sping area where a body has been located. The subject had been reported missing in Blount County earlier this year. Family is aware. No foul play is supected. pic.twitter.com/CNtt5MSrG6 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) September 4, 2024

“I was sick of waiting, and I called and found out where the wreck happened and I had to go,” Lewis told the news station in an article published on Sept. 6. “I just felt him, I knew. We just knew that he was here.”

Lewis trusted her intuition and went to the scene of the wreck to see if she could find any clues as to what happened to her sibling. What she found was far more devastating.



“He was not protected and they did not serve that day,” Lewis said after discovering his remains on Sept. 2. “My brother was right here. If they would have searched they would have found my brother.”



As she grieves the loss of her brother, Lewis is also asking for legislation to be passed to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.

Her suggestion: “Either a K-9 or a foot search is made of the area and that they locate them.”

Before Lewis’ interview with WAFF, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office issued a statement.

“Investigators and Coroner Jeff Chunn have responded to HWY 55 in the Cole Sping area where a body has been located. The subject had been reported missing in Blount County earlier this year. Family is aware. No foul play is suspected,” the MCSO said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sept. 3.

The Morgan County Coroner used dental records to identify the Martin, reports ABC 33/40.

PEOPLE reached out to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Wednesday, Sept. 11, but did not immediately receive a response.



Read the original article on People.